Wizards' Austin Rivers: Struggles off the bench
Rivers had five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 121-114 preseason victory over the Heat.
Rivers came off the bench for just five points Friday as he continues to carve out a role on his new team. He is going to be playing backup minutes behind both John Wall and Bradley Beal and is in line to see a drop in his fantasy production. He is going to be in the rotation but exactly how much playing time he sees remains to be seen. Standard league value is likely to be out of the question for Rivers barring an injury to one of the starters.
