Wizards' Austin Rivers: Traded to Washington

Rivers was traded from the Clippers to the Wizards on Tuesday in exchange for Marcin Gortat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Clippers were dealing with an extremely crowded backcourt coming into this offseason with Milos Teodosic, Lou Williams and a healthy Patrick Beverley. However, they ended up also adding another guard in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the first round of last week's draft, so someone clearly had to go. It turns out to be Rivers, who is now headed to Washington. With the move to the Wizards, Rivers value certainly isn't helped, as he'll be forced to back up All-Stars John Wall and Bradley Beal in the backcourt. As a result, it's safe to assume Rivers' career-high production of 15.1 points, 4.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds is set to take a bit of of hit. Rivers is also on an expiring $12.6 million contract, so there isn't much risk here for the Wizards.