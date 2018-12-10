Wizards' Austin Rivers: Will rejoin starting five Monday
Rivers is expected to start at point guard Monday against the Pacers, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Rivers is set to join the starting lineup for the second time in three games with John Wall (heel) once again unavailable. He posted nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes in his previous start.
