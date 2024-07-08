Coulibaly notched 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 23 minutes in France's 70-65 exhibition loss to Germany on Monday.

Coulibaly tied Nicolas Batum with a team-high 11 points in France's Olympic preparation game loss Monday. The 19-year-old missed the Wizards' last 15 games due to a right wrist injury, but he seems to be good to go for training camp as he plays for his home country in the offseason. Coulibaly averaged 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks across 27.2 minutes in 63 regular-season games last season.