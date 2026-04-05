Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Coulibaly was also listed as questionable with a heel issue leading up to Saturday's matchup, so this designation isn't much of a surprise. The Wizards should have more information on his status for Sunday closer to tipoff.
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