Coulibaly logged 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 120-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

In just his second game back from injury, Coulibaly played a season-high 29 minutes, scoring an efficient 13 points. While his numbers won't blow anyone away, he looked comfortable on both ends of the floor and should continue to ramp up his playing time. His shooting can be an issue at times, but his defensive capabilities provide fantasy managers with a relatively safe floor.