Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Coulibaly (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Coulibaly has shaken off a questionable tag and will suit up Sunday. He's appeared in 22 straight contests, averaging 11.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks in 32.9 minutes per game.

More News