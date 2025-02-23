Coulibaly (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Coulibaly has shaken off a questionable tag and will suit up Sunday. He's appeared in 22 straight contests, averaging 11.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks in 32.9 minutes per game.
