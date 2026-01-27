Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (back) is available for Tuesday's game against Portland.
Coulibaly will officially end a five-game absence Tuesday. The Wizards may ease him back into action, however. With this news, players such as Will Riley and Justin Champagnie may not be as involved, but it's worth mentioning that Khris Middleton (foot) remains questionable.
More News
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Another absence coming•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Listed out for Thursday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Iffy for Thursday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Ruled out through weekend•