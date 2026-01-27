default-cbs-image
Coulibaly (back) is available for Tuesday's game against Portland.

Coulibaly will officially end a five-game absence Tuesday. The Wizards may ease him back into action, however. With this news, players such as Will Riley and Justin Champagnie may not be as involved, but it's worth mentioning that Khris Middleton (foot) remains questionable.

