Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (knee) is available for Sunday's game in Portland.
Coulibaly will push through the pain and make himself available for Sunday's game. The third-year swingman is averaging 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 triples and 1.4 steals per game this season.
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