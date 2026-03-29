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Coulibaly (knee) is available for Sunday's game in Portland.

Coulibaly will push through the pain and make himself available for Sunday's game. The third-year swingman is averaging 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 triples and 1.4 steals per game this season.

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