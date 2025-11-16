default-cbs-image
Coulibaly (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Coulibaly, who missed the past four games for the Wizards due to a calf contusion, has the green light to return with no word of any restrictions. With Coulibaly back in the mix, guys like Khris Middleton, Cam Whitmore and Corey Kispert could see their minutes take a hit.

