Coulibaly (hamstring) logged 10 points in 22 minutes of action for France during Sunday's 92-77 win over Greece in EuroBasket exhibition play, per Giorgos Kyriakidis of BasketNews.com.

Coulibaly missed the final month of the regular season due to a hamstring injury, but fantasy managers should be encouraged to see him back on the court this summer. The 2023 first-rounder figures to be a full participant in training camp this fall, and he's set to play a significant role in Washington's frontcourt in 2025-26. Coulibaly averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes per game through 59 regular-season outings in 2024-25.