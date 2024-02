Coulibaly will move back to the bench for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Marvin Bagley (back) is returning from his injury and will jump back into the starting five. Despite the move to the bench, Coulibaly figures to play a key role the rest of the season. He had a terrific showing Friday against the Celtics, scoring 21 points (6-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT) with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes.