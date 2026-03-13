Coulibaly amassed 29 points (9-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 overtime loss to the Magic.

This 29-point output was Coulibaly's best scoring mark since the All-Star break, and the Frenchman should remain locked into a starting role as long as he stays healthy -- or the Wizards decide to start resting their regulars, whichever comes first. Coulibaly is averaging 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game since the All-Star break.