Coulibaly posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes during Friday's 131-126 loss to the Warriors.

Coulibaly was limited to 19 minutes for a second consecutive game, but that didn't stop him from being a productive fantasy alternative. He has scored at least 21 points in four of his last seven games despite averaging just 27.9 minutes per game over that stretch. The numbers are there for the Frenchman, but it's worth keeping a close eye on his playing time, as his fantasy upside won't be very high -- despite how talented he is -- if he continues to log fewer than 20 minutes per game.