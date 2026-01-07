Coulibaly posted 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and five steals over 34 minutes during the Wizards' 120-112 win over the Magic on Tuesday.

Coulibaly finished as the Wizards' fourth leading scorer and was two rebounds shy from registering his first double-double of the season, but he made his presence felt mostly on the defensive end with a career high in steals. It's been an up-and-down season for the third-year pro due to multiple injuries, but in eight games since Dec. 23 he has averaged 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 threes, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks over 27.6 minutes per game.