Coulibaly is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks due to a head injury.

Coulibaly left Sunday's loss to the Pistons early after taking an elbow to the mouth, so it's not surprising to see him on the injury report for Monday. However, the second-year wing appears to have avoided a concussion and will have a chance to suit up Monday. If Coulibaly doesn't play, Corey Kispert, Kyshawn George and Malcolm Brogdon would be candidates for increased roles.