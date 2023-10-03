Coulibaly has been cleared for practice on Tuesday to open training camp, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Coulibaly missed a Summer League contest on July 15 for an undisclosed reason, but he appears to be fully healthy for preseason. While he's considered raw on the offensive end, Coulibaly's defense could earn him minutes right away with the Wizards rebuilding.
