Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (heel) is available for Friday's game against the Heat.
The second-year forward is set to return for the second leg of this back-to-back set. He may see a modest workload with the Wizards erring on the side of caution with their key players.
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