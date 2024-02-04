Coulibaly (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Coulibaly will suit up despite dealing with a back contusion. He's played at least 25 minutes in five straight games, averaging 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30.6 minutes during that stretch. He may be asked to do more offensively versus Phoenix with Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) sidelined.