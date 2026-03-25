Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (heel) is good to go for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Coulibaly will shake off a questionable tag after dealing with right retrocalcaneal bursitis. For now, it's unclear if he will face any restrictions against the Jazz. After missing two games in mid-March, Coulibaly has totaled 34 points, nine rebounds, six assists, four steals and four blocks in 63 minutes over his past two appearances.
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