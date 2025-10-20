default-cbs-image
Coulibaly (thumb) won't play Opening Night against the Bucks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

No surprise here, as it's been widely reported that Coulibably would miss the first week or two of the regular season. For now, fantasy managers can anticipate a return in early November if his rehab continues to progress well. Kyshawn George is likely to see an increased role to open the season as a result.

