Wizards head coach Brian Keefe said Sunday that Coulibaly (thumb) is considered day-to-day, but the third-year wing is without a timeline to make his 2025-26 debut, Ben Strober of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Coulibaly didn't play during the preseason and was a partial participant in practice as recently as a week ago, but it's unclear how much more on-court work the 21-year-old has been able to do since then. Though Keefe's comments suggest that the Wizards aren't anticipating him missing extensive time while he continues to work his way back from Sept. 12 surgery to address a ligament tear in his right thumb, Coulibaly should still be viewed as doubtful, at best, for the Wizards' next game Tuesday versus the 76ers.