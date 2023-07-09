Coulibaly tallied nine points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-4 FT), four rebounds and a block over 33 minutes of Saturday's 91-83 Summer League loss to Indiana.

Though Coulibaly's closing stat line is uninspiring, most of his contributions came from outside of the box score. He consistently guarded the Pacers' best player, which was mostly Bennedict Mathurin, who finished the contest 9-of-21 from the field and 3-of-10 from beyond the arc. Considering Coulibaly is a long-term project for the Wizards, growing pains are to be expected. However, he showcased some flashes of his sky-high ceiling Saturday, especially on the defensive end, and should continue to see plenty of Summer League action.