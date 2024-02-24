Coulibaly had 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 147-106 loss to Oklahoma City.

Coulibaly has started in each of Washington's last three games, and there's a strong chance he'll stay in that role for the foreseeable future, given Washington's rebuilding process and the fact they've gone 9-47 this season. Coulibaly has shown flashes of his talent and the ability to stuff the stat sheet when given extended minutes, something that was noticeable in this loss as well. He's averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game when deployed in a starting role.