Coulibaly (back) played 28 minutes and finished with five points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Back in action after missing the Wizards' previous five games due to a lower-back strain, Coulibaly stepped back into the starting lineup and operated with no major restrictions. Though he handled a team-low 4.1 percent usage rate on the night, Coulibaly still paced the Wizards in assists and contributed in the defensive categories to salvage his night. He's now averaging 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game on the season, with both marks representing career highs.