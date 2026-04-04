Coulibaly registered 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Saturday's 152-136 loss to Miami.

The Wizards have been limiting the third-year forward's minutes lately, but that hasn't stopped him from producing for fantasy managers. He's scored in double digits in 10 of his last 11 appearances, averaging 15.1 points, 4.5 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span.