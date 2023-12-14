Coulibaly ended Wednesday's 142-122 loss to New Orleans with 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes.

The 19-year-old rookie is on a bit of a heater, scoring in double digits in five straight games while producing his first career double-double and shooting 40.0 percent (8-for-20) from three-point range. Coulibaly is averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 threes over that brief stretch with an eye-popping 60.5 percent shooting from the floor, and while he still has plenty to work on -- he's also shooting 46.2 percent from the free-throw line over those five games -- he's flashing the upside that compelled the Wizards to scoop him up with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.