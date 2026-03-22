Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Drops team-high 21 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly produced 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 loss to the Thunder.
The 21 points led the Wizards, as Coulibaly made his return from a two-game absence due to a heel issue. The third-year forward has topped 20 points in four of nine March appearances, averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.2 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks on the month.
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