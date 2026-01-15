Coulibaly has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to low back tightness.

Coulibaly will depart before halftime, ending Wednesday's game with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds across 10 minutes. His absence could mean more minutes for Justin Champagnie and Malaki Branham. Coulibaly's next chance to play will come Friday at Sacramento, which is the first leg of a back-to-back set.