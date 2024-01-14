Coulibaly posted 12 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 127-99 win over Atlanta.

Coulibaly produced on both ends of the floor, tallying double-digit scoring for just the second time in the past eight games. He also recorded three combined steals and blocks, an element of his game that is sure to be key when projecting his fantasy value moving forward. Despite the strong performance, Coulibaly has been outside the top 200 over the past two weeks. Managers in standard leagues should view him as a nice late-season stash.