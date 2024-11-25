Coulibaly finished Sunday's 115-103 loss to the Pacers with 17 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes.

This was a terrific showing for Coulibaly, as his breakout season continues. With 14 regular-season games under his belt, he's averaging 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.1 three-pointers. His ability to contribute to every category has made him a valuable fantasy asset.