Coulibaly registered 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Monday's 124-114 win over Charlotte.

Coulibaly's scoring total was one point shy from matching his season high, and Monday was the first time since Dec. 26 that he scored at least 20 points. It was a welcome turn of events for the second-year forward from France had been shooting just 39.8 percent from the field over his last 10 outings (including 18.4 percent from three). Coulibaly will look to keep the hot hand going against the Nets on Wednesday.