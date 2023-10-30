Coulibaly will start Monday's game against the Celtics.

With Daniel Gafford (hip) sidelined, the Wizards are opting for a small lineup with Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma surrounding Coulibaly, who'll be making his first regular-season start in the NBA. Across his first two games, the rookie has averaged 1.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in 18.5 minutes, but he figures to see an uptick in playing time and production versus Boston.