Coulibaly (knee) went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Pistons, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.
Coulibaly appears to be dealing with a knee injury as he was spotted with tape on his right knee while heading into the locker room, per Bijan Todd of Monumental Sports Network. Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George are candidates to see more minutes for the rest of Sunday's game if Coulibaly doesn't return.
