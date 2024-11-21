Coulibaly (head) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Celtics.
Coulibaly will return to action Friday after missing Washington's previous outing with a head injury. The second-year forward is averaging 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.9 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
