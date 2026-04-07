Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (heel) will play Tuesday against the Bulls.
Coulibaly will shake off a questionable tag to return from a one-game absence. He'll likely play a modest role as the Wizards continue to monitor him closely.
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