Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Good to go Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (heel) is good to go for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Coulibaly will shake off a questionable tag to appear in this contest. He's coming off a dud Sunday against the Heat with seven points, four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 34 minutes.
