Coulibaly isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks.
Mike Muscala will replace Coulibaly in the starting lineup Wednesday, with Daniel Gafford (ankle) still out. Coulibaly has flashed his defensive potential already this season and should be one of Washington's first options off the bench at the forward position.
