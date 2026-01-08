Coulibaly totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 131-110 loss to the 76ers.

The third-year forward didn't deliver much in secondary categories, but Coulibaly still scored in double digits for the eighth time in nine games since returning from a minor ankle sprain. Over that span, he's averaging 13.4 points, 6.0 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.1 threes and 1.0 blocks. Coulibaly could be one of the players who benefits once Trae Young officially joins the roster, if he becomes one of the primary connections for the All-Star point guard.