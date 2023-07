Coulibaly tallied 19 points (5-10 FG, 1-1- 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 105-99 Summer League win over the Thunder.

Coulibaly flashed his defensive potential in Friday's win. The rookie forward also displayed impressive aggression and ability to get to the free-throw line for a player who has yet to turn 19.