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Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Iffy for Monday
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1 min read
Coulibaly (heel) is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers.
A questionable tag for the second leg of this back-to-back set has been a common theme for Coulibaly this season. If he's held out for maintenance, the Wizards may lean more on Will Riley.
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