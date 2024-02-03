Coulibaly is questionable against the Suns on Sunday due to a lower back contusion.
This is a new injury for the rookie, but he's considered day-to-day. The timing isn't ideal for Washington, as they have a lengthy injury report at the moment. If Coulibaly is unable to play, Corey Kispert could see a significant workload for Washington.
