Coulibaly (back) is questionable for Thursday's game versus Denver.

Coulibaly has missed the past three games for Washington, but he's been upgraded to day-to-day and is getting closer to a return. Across 25 appearances this season, Coulibaly has averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers.