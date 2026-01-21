Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Iffy for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (back) is questionable for Thursday's game versus Denver.
Coulibaly has missed the past three games for Washington, but he's been upgraded to day-to-day and is getting closer to a return. Across 25 appearances this season, Coulibaly has averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers.
