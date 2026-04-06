Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (heel) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Coulibaly is at risk of sitting out Tuesday due to right retrocalcaneal bursitis. If the swingman cannot play, his absence would translate to an expanded role for Will Riley.
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