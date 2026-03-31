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Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Iffy for Wednesday
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RotoWire Staff
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Coulibaly (heel) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.
Coulibaly is in danger of missing a second consecutive game with a lingering heel injury. If the swingman cannot play Wednesday, more playing time would be an to Julian Champagnie, Leaky Black and Jamir Watkins.