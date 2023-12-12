Coulibaly produced 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 146-101 loss to the 76ers.

Washington lost this game by a whopping 45 points, but the rookie was one of the few bright spots. With his ability to chip in across the board, Coulibaly offers some impressive versatility in fantasy basketball. Through four December games, Coulibaly has averaged 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.