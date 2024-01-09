Coulibaly provided five points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 25 minutes during Monday's 136-128 loss to the Thunder.

Over his last 10 appearances, Coulibaly has played 26.0 minutes per game, but he hasn't been overly productive, averaging 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 blocks. The rookie figures to continue getting plenty of run for the woeful Wizards (6-30), but he doesn't need to be rostered in standard fantasy leagues.