Coulibaly ended with three points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes during Thursday's 119-94 loss to the Spurs.

Coulibaly returned from a four-game absence as a result of an oblique injury, sliding straight into the starting lineup. While his role appears relatively secure, the same cannot be said about his on-court production. In eight appearances over the past month, Coulibaly has averaged just 7.6 points and 1.3 steals in 28.2 minutes per game, shooting 35.2 percent from the field. At this point, he should be viewed as nothing more than a short-term specialist for anyone needing steals.