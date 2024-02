Coulibaly will enter the starting lineup for Friday's game against Boston, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The Wizards traded Daniel Gafford away at the deadline, and Richaun Holmes (trade pending) and Marvin Bagley (back) are both unavailable. As a result, the Wizards will roll with a smaller lineup with Kyle Kuzma shifting to center. In three starts this season, Coulibaly averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 blocks.