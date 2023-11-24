Coulibaly is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks due to a left knee contusion.

Coulibaly wasn't listed on the Wizards' initial injury report, but he's now in danger of missing his first game of the season. The rookie has played well of late, posting 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.6 minutes over his last nine appearances, so his potential absence would open up extra playing time for Landry Shamet, Johnny Davis, Corey Kispert and Danilo Gallinari.